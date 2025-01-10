Fantasy Hockey
Brandt Clarke headshot

Brandt Clarke News: Sets up game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Clarke notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

The Kings dressed seven defensemen again Friday, but with Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) out, it looked like head coach Jim Hiller really only trusted five of his blueliners. Clarke is firmly in that group, as evidenced by his presence on the ice in overtime when he set up Adrian Kempe for the game-winning goal. Clarke has six helpers over his last 10 outings and is now at 22 points, 79 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 39 appearances this season.

