Brandt Clarke News: Slides three helpers Saturday

Clarke distributed three assists, recorded two blocked shots and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.

Clarke was heavily involved in the Kings' offensive efforts Saturday, picking up two primary helpers in the second period before sliding the secondary assist on Anze Kopitar's record-breaking goal in the third. Clarke's trio of apples Saturday elevated him to 29 on the season, which surpassed his previous career best of 28 through 78 regular-season games a year ago. Overall, the 23-year-old blueliner has 37 points, 129 shots on net and 134 blocked shots across 66 games this season. The young defenseman has taken a step up offensively this season while maintaining his defensive impact, as he's tied for 11th in the NHL in blocked shots. The future is bright for Clarke, who profiles as a solid defenseman in nearly all fantasy formats moving forward.