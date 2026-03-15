Brandt Clarke headshot

Brandt Clarke News: Slides three helpers Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 8:57am

Clarke distributed three assists, recorded two blocked shots and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.

Clarke was heavily involved in the Kings' offensive efforts Saturday, picking up two primary helpers in the second period before sliding the secondary assist on Anze Kopitar's record-breaking goal in the third. Clarke's trio of apples Saturday elevated him to 29 on the season, which surpassed his previous career best of 28 through 78 regular-season games a year ago. Overall, the 23-year-old blueliner has 37 points, 129 shots on net and 134 blocked shots across 66 games this season. The young defenseman has taken a step up offensively this season while maintaining his defensive impact, as he's tied for 11th in the NHL in blocked shots. The future is bright for Clarke, who profiles as a solid defenseman in nearly all fantasy formats moving forward.

Brandt Clarke
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandt Clarke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandt Clarke See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 13
NHL
NHL Picks & Best Bets: Kings vs Islanders Predictions for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago