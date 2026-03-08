Brandt Clarke News: Supplies two helpers in loss

Clarke logged two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Clarke has a goal and four assists over his last three games. His 24:41 of ice time Saturday was also a season high. The blueliner set a new career high in points with 34 through just 62 outings compared to 33 in 78 regular-season contests a year ago. Clarke has grown into a larger role and looks to have the trust of interim head coach D.J. Smith, which is good news for the defenseman's rest-of-season production.