Brandt Clarke News: Tickles twine in win

Clarke scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Clarke has played in two games in a row since Mikey Anderson (finger) got hurt. The 21-year-old Clarke was the one to lose his place in the lineup when the Kings shifted back to six blueliners and Drew Doughty returned from an ankle injury. It's perhaps not fully fair to Clarke, who has four goals, 25 points, 93 shots on net, 84 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 49 appearances. Uncertainty in his role may scare away fantasy managers in redraft formats, but those in dynasty leagues need to be patient with the young defenseman -- he'll be an everyday player soon enough.