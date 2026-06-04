Brayden McNabb Injury: Goes to hospital

McNabb went to the hospital after taking a puck to the face during Thursday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Hurricanes, per the ESPN broadcast.

McNabb was hit by a slap shot in the first period and immediately left the ice. A trip to the hospital raises the level of concern regarding the injury, but the Golden Knights typically keep things close to the vest with updates. It's unclear at this time if McNabb will be able to suit up in Game 3 on Saturday.