Brayden McNabb Injury: Traveling with team

McNabb (face) will join the Knights as they travel to Carolina for Game 3 on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

McNabb has appeared in 17 postseason games for Vegas this season, registering one goal, six assists and 18 shots while averaging 19:59 of ice time. If the blueliner does miss out on Game 3, it would likely see Kaedan Korczak step back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last two games.