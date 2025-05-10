Fantasy Hockey
Brayden McNabb headshot

Brayden McNabb Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

McNabb (upper body) won't play against Edmonton on Saturday in Game 3, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

McNabb accompanied the team to Edmonton but didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate. He will be day-to-day ahead of Monday's Game 4 matchup. The 34-year-old blueliner has three assists, seven shots on goal, 20 blocked shots and 23 hits across eight appearances this postseason. Due to McNabb's absence, Kaedan Korczak will play against the Oilers on Saturday.

Brayden McNabb
Vegas Golden Knights
