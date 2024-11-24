Brayden McNabb News: Delivers assist in Saturday's win

McNabb recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

McNabb snapped a 15-game dry spell on offense when he set up Tomas Hertl for the opening tally at 4:39 of the second period. The 33-year-old McNabb signed a three-year contract extension last week, securing his place as a physical presence on the Golden Knights' blue line for the foreseeable future. He's racked up three points, 28 shots on net, 37 hits, 46 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 21 contests this season, putting him on track to challenge for 200 blocks for the second year in a row.