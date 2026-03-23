Brayden McNabb News: Deposits opening goal

McNabb scored a goal, placed two shots on net, recorded two blocked shots and dished out three hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over Dallas.

McNabb put the Golden Knights on the board just four minutes into regulation. While the 35-year-old blueliner isn't known as a goal scorer, he has two tallies over his last six games and sits just one goal shy of tying his career high of five goals. Overall, he has eight points, 65 shots on net, 97 hits and 123 blocked shots across 52 games this season. While his offensive numbers don't jump off the page, McNabb remains a strong option in category-based leagues and banger formats with his elite 2.37 blocks per game, which ranks third in the NHL.