Brayden McNabb News: Finds twine in shootout loss

McNabb scored a goal, blocked three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

McNabb ended an eight-game point drought with the tally, which was his first goal since Feb. 24 versus the Kings. The veteran defenseman continues to see ample playing time, but he's in a shutdown role that leads to minimal offense. For the season, he has five goals, 18 points, 87 shots on net, 128 hits, 158 blocked shots and a plus-37 rating across 78 appearances.