Brayden McNabb News: Finds twine Tuesday

McNabb scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

McNabb has two goals and two assists over his last eight outings. The 35-year-old defenseman remains in a top-four role while logging shutdown minutes, so the offense is a nice surprise. He's earned five goals, 11 points, 76 shots on net, 106 hits, 134 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 59 appearances this season.