Brayden McNabb News: Garners pair of helpers

McNabb notched two assists, four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

McNabb missed 19 straight games due to an upper-body injury sustained Dec. 31 versus the Predators. The 35-year-old blueliner is ready to reclaim his top-four role as a shutdown presence, which should help the Golden Knights secure their own zone. Through 39 outings this season, McNabb has five points, 37 shots on net, 65 hits, 102 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. This is the first year he's missed time since the 2021-22 campaign.