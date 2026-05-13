Brayden McNabb News: Handed one-game ban

McNabb was suspended for one game Wednesday after his interference infraction against the Ducks' Ryan Poehling in Tuesday's Game 5.

McNabb will miss Game 6 on Thursday due to the suspension. Kaedan Korczak will likely replace McNabb in the lineup as the Golden Knights try to secure a trip to the Western Conference Finals. McNabb will be available for either a potential Game 7 or the start of the next round depending on the result in Thursday's contest.