Brayden McNabb headshot

Brayden McNabb News: Handed one-game ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

McNabb was suspended for one game Wednesday after his interference infraction against the Ducks' Ryan Poehling in Tuesday's Game 5.

McNabb will miss Game 6 on Thursday due to the suspension. Kaedan Korczak will likely replace McNabb in the lineup as the Golden Knights try to secure a trip to the Western Conference Finals. McNabb will be available for either a potential Game 7 or the start of the next round depending on the result in Thursday's contest.

Brayden McNabb
Vegas Golden Knights
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