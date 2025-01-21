Brayden McNabb News: Hands out helper Monday

McNabb provided an assist and five hits in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

McNabb ended an eight-game point drought with his helper on Brett Howden's second-period tally. The five hits were also a season high for McNabb, who has played a little less physically in 2024-25. He's at eight points, 58 shots on net, 80 hits, 103 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 47 appearances while seeing steady time in a top-four role as a defensive presence.