Brayden McNabb News: Logs helper Thursday

McNabb provided an assist, fired two shots on goal, blocked four shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

McNabb has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the third time this year, all of which have been since late January. The defenseman hasn't come close to matching his 26-point campaign from 2023-24, but he has mustered five goals, 14 assists, 89 shots on net, 162 blocked shots, 130 hits and a plus-39 rating over 79 appearances. He's been excellent in a shutdown role and will be an unsung hero if the Golden Knights are able to make a deep playoff run.