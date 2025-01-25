Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brayden McNabb headshot

Brayden McNabb News: Nabs assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

McNabb logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

McNabb has two helpers, 10 hits and five blocked shots over his last three contests. The 34-year-old defenseman hasn't come anywhere near matching the pace that saw him rack up 26 points over 82 regular-season outings in 2023-24. He's at nine points, 61 shots on net, 85 hits, 107 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating as a defensive stalwart in the Golden Knights' top four.

Brayden McNabb
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now