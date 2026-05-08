Brayden McNabb News: Nets shorthanded tally

McNabb scored a shorthanded goal, added two hits, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks in Game 3.

McNabb had gone a month without a goal, picking up three assists, 24 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 12 games in that span. In the postseason, the defenseman has three points, 14 shots, 22 hits, 20 blocks and a plus-5 rating across nine outings. McNabb continues to fill a key shutdown role for the Golden Knights, which earns him top-four minutes on a regular basis.