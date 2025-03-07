Brayden McNabb News: Notches assist Friday

McNabb recorded an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

McNabb has three points over his last eight outings. The 34-year-old blueliner helped out on Brandon Saad's third-period tally. McNabb continues to see significant minutes in a shutdown role. He's produced 14 points, 73 shots on net, a plus-33 rating, 105 hits and 132 blocked shots through 62 appearances. He's currently on the third pairing officially, but that will likely change once his usual defense partner, Shea Theodore (arm), is able to return from injury.