Brayden McNabb News: One of each in Sunday's win

McNabb scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-3, added three hits and blocked four shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

McNabb had an all-around excellent game, which included him scoring the opening goal and assisting on Tomas Hertl's empty-netter. With four points over his last four outings, McNabb is enjoying one of his most successful stretches of the season. He's supplied three goals, eight assists, 62 shots on net, a plus-28 rating, 88 hits and 111 blocked shots over 50 appearances this season.