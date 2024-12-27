Fantasy Hockey
Brayden McNabb headshot

Brayden McNabb News: Pair of points in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

McNabb scored a goal and dished an assist, both while shorthanded, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

McNabb also had two shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in the game. He scored on a clever toe-drag move that typically isn't associated with more defensive players such as himself. The 33-year-old defenseman has three points over his last three games and is up to six points (two goals, four assists) through 35 outings overall. McNabb has added 46 shots on net, 84 blocked shots, 54 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-21 rating.

Brayden McNabb
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
