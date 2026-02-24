Brayden McNabb News: Removed from IR

McNabb (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, per SinBin.vegas.

Following a 19-game stint on the shelf, McNabb is set to return to the lineup Wednesday in Los Angeles. The left-shot blueliner hasn't played since Dec. 31, so he could be eased back into action in his return. McNabb has logged three points, 63 hits, 98 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 38 appearances this season.