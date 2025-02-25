Brayden McNabb News: Scores goal with lone shot
McNabb scored a goal and recorded three hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
McNabb found the back of the net for the first time in nearly a month, as his last game had come in a 4-1 win over the Panthers on Jan. 26. The 34-year-old veteran blueliner has four goals this season and is one away from tying his career-best mark in that output, though he doesn't bring much to the table as a scoring weapon from his role as a third-pairing defenseman. Through 58 contests, McNabb has four goals, 13 points, 73 shots, 99 hits and 125 blocked shots this season.
