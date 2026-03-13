Brayden Pachal News: Nabs assist in win

Pachal posted an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Pachal has played in five straight contests. He has received an uptick in usage after the Flames dealt MacKenzie Weegar to the Mammoth, though Pachal's role is far from safe with younger options in Zayne Parekh and Hunter Brzustewicz competing for minutes. Through 32 outings this season, Pachal has five assists, 24 shots on net, 79 hits, 27 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-2 rating, primarily from a third-pairing role.