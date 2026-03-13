Brayden Pachal headshot

Brayden Pachal News: Nabs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Pachal posted an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Pachal has played in five straight contests. He has received an uptick in usage after the Flames dealt MacKenzie Weegar to the Mammoth, though Pachal's role is far from safe with younger options in Zayne Parekh and Hunter Brzustewicz competing for minutes. Through 32 outings this season, Pachal has five assists, 24 shots on net, 79 hits, 27 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-2 rating, primarily from a third-pairing role.

Brayden Pachal
Calgary Flames
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