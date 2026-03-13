Brayden Pachal News: Nabs assist in win
Pachal posted an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Devils.
Pachal has played in five straight contests. He has received an uptick in usage after the Flames dealt MacKenzie Weegar to the Mammoth, though Pachal's role is far from safe with younger options in Zayne Parekh and Hunter Brzustewicz competing for minutes. Through 32 outings this season, Pachal has five assists, 24 shots on net, 79 hits, 27 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a plus-2 rating, primarily from a third-pairing role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Pachal See More
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season99 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights165 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Hellebuyck shinesJanuary 12, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Ottawa Returns HomeJanuary 5, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Pachal See More