Brayden Pachal News: Puts end to point drought

Pachal recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Pachal snapped a 13-game point drought with the helper. He was a healthy scratch versus the Hurricanes on Sunday, which apparently served as a wake-up call for the 25-year-old blueliner. He's still not a great option for fantasy considering he has seven points, 48 shots on net, 131 hits, 80 PIM, 70 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 60 appearances in a third-pairing role.