Brayden Pachal News: Stuck in point drought

Pachal went a 13th straight game without a point in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers.

The Flames have scored more than three goals just twice in that span, so it's not like there's a lot of offense to go around. Pachal has added 25 hits and 16 blocked shots during his slump. For the season, the 25-year-old defenseman is at six points, 47 shots on net, 131 hits, 70 blocks, 80 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 59 appearances. The silver lining is that his dry spell on offense has not cost him a spot on the third pairing yet.