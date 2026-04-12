Brayden Pachal News: Three-point stunner Sunday
Pachal scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mammoth.
Pachal had just four assists in 36 games for the whole season prior to this contest. He added helpers on goals by Matt Coronato and Mikael Backlund before capping the Flames' scoring on a goal midway through the third period. Pachal has played in just five of the last 15 games for the Flames, but he could finish the year in a third-pairing role since injuries have started to stack up on the blue line. He's at seven points, 28 shots on net, 88 hits, 35 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 37 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Pachal See More
-
General NHL Article
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season129 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights195 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: At the BreakFebruary 16, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Hellebuyck shinesJanuary 12, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Ottawa Returns HomeJanuary 5, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Pachal See More