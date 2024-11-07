Fantasy Hockey
Brayden Point

Brayden Point Injury: Ruled out against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Point (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Flyers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Point sustained his injury Sunday against Winnipeg and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game Thursday. However, the 28-year-old skated Thursday morning, and he'll have a week to recover before the Lightning take on the Jets on Nov. 14. Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli should continue to play alongside Nikita Kucherov on the top line during Thursday's matchup against the Flyers.

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
