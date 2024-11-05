Brayden Point Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Point (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Blues, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Point will miss at least one game after being injured in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Winnipeg. He has compiled eight goals, 13 points and 21 shots on net across 12 appearances this season. Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli will play on the top line with Nikita Kucherov in Point's absence, while Mitchell Chaffee will get a look with the first power-play unit.