Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Back on top line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Point (rest) practiced on the first line Friday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The Lightning rested Point in their season finale Wednesday against the Rangers. Point centered Nikita Kucherov and Gage Goncalves during Friday's skate. Point had a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, tallying 18 goals and 32 assists in 63 regular-season games after averaging more than a point a game in each of the previous three seasons.

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
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