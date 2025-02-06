Brayden Point News: Big three-point effort carries win

Point had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Point has 29 goals, 27 assists and 123 shots in 48 games this season. That puts him on pace for a season that almost perfectly mirrors his output last season -- 46 goals and 90 points. Point is as consistent as they come. He will skate for Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20.