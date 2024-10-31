Fantasy Hockey
Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Delivers two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Point notched two assists and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Point has recorded back-to-back multi-point efforts for the first time this season, and he remains productive as a top-unit forward in one of the most star-studded attacks in the league. Point has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven appearances, tallying four goals and four assists in that span.

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
