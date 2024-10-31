Brayden Point News: Delivers two assists
Point notched two assists and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
Point has recorded back-to-back multi-point efforts for the first time this season, and he remains productive as a top-unit forward in one of the most star-studded attacks in the league. Point has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven appearances, tallying four goals and four assists in that span.
