Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Extends point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Point scored a goal in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Sabres.

Point was credited with a goal that gave the Bolts a 6-4 lead, but the puck was placed into the net by a Sabres defenseman. Still, this goal extended Point's streak to four games with at least one goal or assist. Over that four-game stretch, the 29-year-old center has two goals and three assists, but he's also racked up 10 points (five goals, five assists) since the Olympic break.

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Point See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Point See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago