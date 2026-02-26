Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Five points in last two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Point had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Point has two multi-point games (three goals, two assists) in the Bolts two games since the break. There's no rust on his game after missing 11 games prior to the Olympics with a lower-body injury. The Bolts could afford to give Point some rest to protect his health, what with a six-point lead over Detroit and Montreal at the top of the Atlantic. Even if that happens, he's still a great fantasy option. Point has 35 points, including 14 goals, and 89 shots in 39 games.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Point
