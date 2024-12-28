Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Goal, two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Point scored a goal on three shots and dished two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old saw an eight-game point streak end Monday versus the Panthers, but he didn't take long to get going again. Point has been fantastic in December with seven goals and 14 assists over 10 contests. The center is up to 23 tallies, 19 assists, 68 shots on net, 18 power-play points and a plus-6 rating through 29 outings overall.

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now