Brayden Point News: Goal, two helpers in win

Point scored a goal on three shots and dished two power-play assists in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old saw an eight-game point streak end Monday versus the Panthers, but he didn't take long to get going again. Point has been fantastic in December with seven goals and 14 assists over 10 contests. The center is up to 23 tallies, 19 assists, 68 shots on net, 18 power-play points and a plus-6 rating through 29 outings overall.