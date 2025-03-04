Brayden Point News: Lights the lamp Monday

Point tallied a goal and recorded four shots on net in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Point struck the back of the net in the early stages of Monday's third period off a feed from defenseman Darren Raddysh. The 28-year-old Point is up to 32 goals, 62 points and 143 shots on net in 55 games this season. Point has been an extremely steady contributor offensively for Tampa Bay with 10 points in his last 10 games. That stretch of play helped Point become the second player on the 2024-25 Lightning with 30-plus goals and assists alongside Brandon Hagel. The 90-point mark this season isn't out of the question for Point if he can contribute a few multi-point performances down the stretch. Regardless, he remains a strong play in all fantasy formats as Tampa looks to solidify its spot as a playoff team in the Atlantic.