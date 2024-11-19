Fantasy Hockey
Brayden Point News: Playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Point (lower body) will be back in the lineup versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Point will retake his spot on the Bolts' first line alongside Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel. In addition, the 28-year-old Point will link up with the same duo on the No. 1 power-play unit. The center will look to pick up where he left off, having racked up seven points, including two power-play goals, in his last five outings.

