Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Rip-and-tear since early December

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 9:44pm

Point scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-3 win over the Wild.

Point got Tampa's first goal on the power play early in the second period. It was his first goal in eight games (five assists). However, he's been streaking since early December. Point has points in 24 of his last 31 games (35 points, including 14 goals).

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
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