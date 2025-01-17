Brayden Point News: Scores in return

Point scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Point missed a team meeting and was scratched Tuesday versus the Bruins. It was a one-game punishment for the 28-year-old center, and he made some amends by scoring a second-period tally Thursday. The center is up to 26 goals, 48 points, 89 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 38 appearances. Point can be safely reinserted into all fantasy lineups as he pushes toward a third straight 40-plus-goal season.