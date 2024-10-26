Brayden Point News: Scores in Saturday's win

Point scored a goal Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Capitals.

It was a pretty give-and-go with Nikita Kucherov, and Point scored from the edge of the crease to extend the Bolts' lead to 2-0. He has four points, including three goals, in his last five games and seven points, including four tallies, in eight appearances this campaign. Sure, that puts him behind his pace from his previous two seasons, but fantasy managers should be confident in his elite abilities.