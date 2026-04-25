Brayden Point News: Scores on power play

Point scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Point's marker was his first time on the scoresheet over three games to open the postseason. He's added five shots on net, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while occupying a top-six role. Point and the Lightning have been in the playoffs in nine straight campaigns, and prior to this year, he had accumulated 44 goals and 45 assists over 92 postseason contests. Point led the playoffs in goals in both 2020 and 2021, which ended with the Lightning hoisting the Stanley Cup in each of those years, so he can elevate his offense at this time of the year.