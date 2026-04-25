Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Scores on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 11:04am

Point scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Point's marker was his first time on the scoresheet over three games to open the postseason. He's added five shots on net, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while occupying a top-six role. Point and the Lightning have been in the playoffs in nine straight campaigns, and prior to this year, he had accumulated 44 goals and 45 assists over 92 postseason contests. Point led the playoffs in goals in both 2020 and 2021, which ended with the Lightning hoisting the Stanley Cup in each of those years, so he can elevate his offense at this time of the year.

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Point See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Point See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season
NHL
Biggest Surprises and Disappointments of the NHL Season
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
10 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago