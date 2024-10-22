Brayden Point News: Scores power-play goal

Point scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Point found the back of the net in the latter stages of the third period with a wrister following setups from Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman, but it wasn't enough to even think about a potential comeback. Point has only one multi-point game across five outings this season, but he's been remarkably consistent and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of those appearances. He has three goals and two assists on five outings so far with two of those goals coming with the man advantage.