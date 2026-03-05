Brayden Point News: Seven points in last five games
Point scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Jets.
Point buried the rebound after Darren Raddysh hammered a point shot off the end boards and back into the slot. It was his 15th snipe of the season. Point has points in four of the five games since the break and seven points, including four goals, and 10 shots in that span.
