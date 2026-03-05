Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Seven points in last five games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Point scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Point buried the rebound after Darren Raddysh hammered a point shot off the end boards and back into the slot. It was his 15th snipe of the season. Point has points in four of the five games since the break and seven points, including four goals, and 10 shots in that span.

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
