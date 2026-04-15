Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Point (rest) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Point will take the last game of the regular season off, ending with just 50 points over 63 appearances this year. He should be fine for Game 1 versus the Canadiens to start the playoffs.

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
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