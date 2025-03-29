Brayden Point News: Six goals in last five games
Point scored two goals in a 5-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday.
Point's first pushed the score to 3-0 late in the first period; he beat Ilya Sorokin with a one-timer from the left circle. Point's second made it 4-0 with 17 seconds in the second period from the same spot. He has six goals in his past five outings, and he's riding a three-game, four-goal (five-point) streak. Overall, he's put up 38 goals, 35 assists, 172 shots, 40 blocks and 25 hits in 69 games this season. He has earned 28 points with the man advantage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now