Brayden Point News: Six goals in last five games

Point scored two goals in a 5-3 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Point's first pushed the score to 3-0 late in the first period; he beat Ilya Sorokin with a one-timer from the left circle. Point's second made it 4-0 with 17 seconds in the second period from the same spot. He has six goals in his past five outings, and he's riding a three-game, four-goal (five-point) streak. Overall, he's put up 38 goals, 35 assists, 172 shots, 40 blocks and 25 hits in 69 games this season. He has earned 28 points with the man advantage.