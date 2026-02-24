Brayden Point News: Slated to be in Wednesday's lineup
Point (lower body) is expected to draw into the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Point was placed on injured reserve Jan. 16 after getting hurt in Philadelphia on Jan. 12. The right-shot center was then transferred to LTIR in early February and wasn't able to represent Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics due to his injury. Now that he's back in the fold, it may take some time for Point to get back up to speed, but prior to getting hurt, he was playing at an extremely high level, amassing eight goals, 19 points and a plus-16 rating across a 15-game stretch.
