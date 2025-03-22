Brayden Point News: Snaps eight-game goal drought
Point scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Utah.
His first came on the power play; the second was at even strength. Point had gone eight games without a snipe, but his 34 on the season put him in a four-player tie for sixth overall in the NHL. Point still has a shot at a 40-goal season. If he does that, it would be his third consecutive season hitting that mark and fourth time in his career.
