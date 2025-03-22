Fantasy Hockey
Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Snaps eight-game goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Point scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Utah.

His first came on the power play; the second was at even strength. Point had gone eight games without a snipe, but his 34 on the season put him in a four-player tie for sixth overall in the NHL. Point still has a shot at a 40-goal season. If he does that, it would be his third consecutive season hitting that mark and fourth time in his career.

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
