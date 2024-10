Point scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Devils.

Point has scored on the power play in back-to-back games. The star center is up to four tallies, two assists, 12 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through six appearances. With Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov flanking him on the top line, Point is a consistent and reliable source of offense in fantasy.