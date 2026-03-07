Brayden Point headshot

Brayden Point News: Three-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Point scored a goal Saturday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.

The game was his 700th regular-season contest in the NHL. Point is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists; four shots). He has nine points, including four goals, in six games since the Olympic break.

Brayden Point
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Point See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Point See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago