Brayden Point News: Three goals in last three games

Point scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh.

He jammed in a rebound at 16:00 of the first period to run the score up to 4-0. Point has three goals in his last three games, and he has 35 on the season (66 games). He is coming off two straight 90-point seasons. And while he won't hit that mark this season, Point should continue to pace at better than a point-per-game (69 in 66 games so far). The Bolts have 11 games left, so Point could clear the 80-point threshold his season.