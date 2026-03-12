Brayden Point News: Twelve points in last nine games
Point put up two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Point has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his past nine games, all since the Olympic break. He has 42 points, including 26 assists, and 96 shots in 46 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Point See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs2 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 57 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 57 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 39 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayden Point See More